First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Short Interest Down 61.6% in March

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,079 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the February 26th total of 106,991 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,055,406 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 101,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 78,415 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

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First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. 2,880,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0841 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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