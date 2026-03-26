Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.53 and traded as high as $65.56. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 12,991 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTMD

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $200.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.33.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 29.30%.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 351,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 93,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utah Medical Products

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc (NASDAQ: UTMD), headquartered in Midvale, Utah, is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of single?use medical devices focusing principally on respiratory therapy and patient monitoring applications. Since its founding in the late 1970s, the company has built a reputation for innovation in airway management and non?invasive monitoring products used in acute and long?term care settings.

The company’s core product portfolio includes tracheostomy tubes and related accessories, endotracheal tube holders, disposable catheters and sensors for measuring end?tidal carbon dioxide (CO?).

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