Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $0.87. Redhill Biopharma shares last traded at $0.8899, with a volume of 7,208 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Redhill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Redhill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Redhill Biopharma Stock Down 12.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redhill Biopharma

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 4.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Redhill Biopharma stock. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.54% of Redhill Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Redhill Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary, orally-administered small molecules for the treatment of inflammatory, gastrointestinal and oncology indications. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, RedHill is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol RDHL. The company’s strategy centers on in-licensing late-stage clinical candidates and advancing them through regulatory review toward global commercialization.

RedHill’s lead marketed product, Talicia® (formerly RHB-105), is an FDA-approved, three-drug treatment for Helicobacter pylori infection, co-commercialized in the United States through a partnership with Bausch Health.

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