First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 405,020 shares, a growth of 481.3% from the February 26th total of 69,678 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,290 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTCB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 347,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,150,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth $1,104,000.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets. FTCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

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