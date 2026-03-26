First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 405,020 shares, a growth of 481.3% from the February 26th total of 69,678 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,290 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTCB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 347,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

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First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,150,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth $1,104,000.

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The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets. FTCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

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