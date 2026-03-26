First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 405,020 shares, a growth of 481.3% from the February 26th total of 69,678 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,290 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:FTCB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 347,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $21.87.
First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets. FTCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.
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