cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Down 49.7% in March

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 554,205 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the February 26th total of 1,102,343 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,984 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

cbdMD Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of YCBD stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 817,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. cbdMD has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.36.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in cbdMD stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.49% of cbdMD at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: YCBD) is a Charlotte, North Carolina–based producer and distributor of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. Since its founding in 2018, the company has focused on developing a diverse portfolio of wellness offerings designed for human and pet use. Its product range includes tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet-specific formulations, each developed to comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines for hemp-derived substances.

The company operates a vertically integrated business model, sourcing U.S.-grown hemp and overseeing manufacturing processes in cGMP-certified facilities.

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