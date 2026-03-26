Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 114,183 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the February 26th total of 224,982 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 727,174 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.30. 665,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,209.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 286,948 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 772,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,630,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,231,000 after acquiring an additional 212,379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,907,000 after acquiring an additional 299,159 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.