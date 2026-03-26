UltraShort Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHD) Trading 3.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of UltraShort Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHD – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.68 and last traded at $62.93. Approximately 484,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 902,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.57.
UltraShort Ether ETF Stock Up 11.6%
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39.
UltraShort Ether ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.514 per share. This is a boost from UltraShort Ether ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.3%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About UltraShort Ether ETF
The ProShares UltraShort Ether ETF (ETHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Ethereum index. The fund tracks -2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Ether. It uses futures contracts to provide inverse exposure without directly investing in Ether ETHD was launched on Jun 7, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for UltraShort Ether ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UltraShort Ether ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.