Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.15 and last traded at C$12.15. Approximately 1,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 12,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.44.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.51.

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About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

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Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and acquiring retail properties. The trust’s portfolio is anchored by neighbourhood and regional shopping centres, often featuring grocery store and necessity-based tenants that generate stable foot traffic. By concentrating on retail real estate, Primaris aims to deliver predictable income streams through long-term leases with credit-worthy tenants.

The company’s core activities include property management, leasing and asset management services.

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