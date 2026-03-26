Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) Trading Down 15.4% – Here’s Why

Acmat Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACMTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12,920% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Acmat Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

Acmat Company Profile

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ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also provides miscellaneous surety comprising workers’ compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

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