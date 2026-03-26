First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 787,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,984. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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