WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 17.2% increase from WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Trading Down 0.6%

USIN stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $49.89. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83.

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WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

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The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

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