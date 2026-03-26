STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2343 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TUGN traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.87. 14,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,987. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.70. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

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STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

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The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes. The fund employs an option spread strategy to potentially increase the funds returns TUGN was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

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