STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2343 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 3.1%
Shares of NASDAQ TUGN traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.87. 14,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,987. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.70. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.05.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.