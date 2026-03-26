First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVYGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0976 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

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The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

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Dividend History for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

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