First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3485 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Down 2.3%
NASDAQ:RFDI traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.08. 2,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.66. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $89.25.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile
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