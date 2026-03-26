First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FTXH)

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0573 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.3%

FTXH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.73. 10,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,534. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.54. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $35.61.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.