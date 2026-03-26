First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FTXH)

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0573 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.3%
FTXH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.73. 10,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,534. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.54. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $35.61.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.