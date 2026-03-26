First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 0.9%
NASDAQ FTXO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $41.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.
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