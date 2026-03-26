First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ FTXO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $41.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.

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About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

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The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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