China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.0250 and last traded at $6.0250, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.0250.

China Resources Cement Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

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China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $844.15 million during the quarter. China Resources Cement had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

China Resources Cement Company Profile

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: CARCY) is a leading integrated producer of cement and building materials in the People’s Republic of China. As a subsidiary of the state-owned conglomerate China Resources Group, the company focuses on the manufacturing, distribution and sale of cement, clinker and related products. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China Resources Cement leverages its parent’s nationwide infrastructure to support construction and infrastructure development across mainland China.

The company’s core operations encompass the production of Portland cement, blended cement and specialty cements tailored for engineering and construction applications.

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