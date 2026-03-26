Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Trading Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.3930 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 662,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 704,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

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Silver One Resources Company Profile

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Silver One Resources Inc is a Canada?based mineral exploration and royalty company focused primarily on silver properties in the Americas. The company’s principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of high?potential silver projects, as well as the consolidation of silver?focused royalties. Silver One is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol SLVRF.

Silver One’s project portfolio spans key silver districts in North and South America. In Mexico, it holds a 100% interest in the San Marcial Silver Project in Sinaloa, where historical workings and near?surface oxide mineralization provide targets for rapid, low?cost drilling.

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