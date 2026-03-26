Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 2,621.1% increase from Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00441.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Price Performance

Shares of UMMA stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.98. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $34.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95.

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The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks. UMMA was launched on Jan 7, 2022 and is managed by Wahed.

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