Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 2,621.1% increase from Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00441.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Price Performance

Shares of UMMA stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.98. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $34.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks. UMMA was launched on Jan 7, 2022 and is managed by Wahed.

See Also

Dividend History for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.