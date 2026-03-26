First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:KNGZ)

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1589 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of KNGZ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.92. 6,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,384. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNGZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 116.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

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