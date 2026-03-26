First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1098 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.14. 929,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,665. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.