First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1098 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.14. 929,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,665. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84.

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About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

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The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

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