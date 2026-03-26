Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2026 – United Airlines had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2026 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – United Airlines was upgraded by TD Cowen from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

3/16/2026 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $147.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2026 – United Airlines was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

3/12/2026 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $148.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – United Airlines was downgraded by TD Cowen from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/9/2026 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – United Airlines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2026 – United Airlines was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/3/2026 – United Airlines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

1/27/2026 – United Airlines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

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United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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