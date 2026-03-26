Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2026 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

3/12/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $48.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/9/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $66.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by TD Cowen from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from $50.00.

2/17/2026 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by UBS Group AG from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up from $51.00.

2/7/2026 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/3/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $54.00.

2/3/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

1/30/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from “market perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $57.50 price target on the stock, up from $43.00.

1/29/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by Seaport Research Partners from $57.00 to $58.00.

1/29/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by Evercore Inc from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Get Southwest Airlines Co alerts:

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.