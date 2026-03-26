Short Interest in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX) Declines By 49.5%

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 978 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the February 26th total of 1,937 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III by 17.3% in the third quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,833,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after buying an additional 1,360,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,747,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,098,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,184,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 787,313 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ IPCX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 28,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,497. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III

(Get Free Report)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: IPCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank?check company, that is organized to raise capital through a public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, capital stock exchange, asset purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. As a SPAC, it does not operate a conventional operating business; instead, its principal objective is to identify and combine with one or more operating businesses that will become publicly listed through the transaction.

Like many SPACs, Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

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