Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Stock Price Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 4,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 8,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.2898.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FURCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forvia in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Forvia in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forvia in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Forvia Stock Performance

Forvia Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03.

(Get Free Report)

Forvia (OTCMKTS: FURCF) is a global automotive technology supplier formed through the combination of Faurecia and Hella. The company develops and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products and systems for vehicle interiors, emissions control and electronics. Its core offerings encompass seating structures, cockpit systems, exhaust and thermal management solutions, advanced lighting, driver assistance sensors and power electronics. Serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the automotive sector, Forvia focuses on innovation in sustainability, comfort and digitalization to meet evolving regulatory standards and consumer preferences.

With roots tracing back to the founding of Faurecia in 1997 and Hella in 1899, Forvia leverages more than a century of engineering expertise.

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