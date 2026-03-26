Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.9320 and last traded at $4.93. 24,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 27,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.8880.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSGUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Rogers Sugar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Securities cut shares of Rogers Sugar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada-based sugar refining and distribution company that processes raw sugar cane and sugar beet into a range of refined sugar, liquid sugar, specialty sweeteners, molasses and syrups. The company’s product portfolio serves retail grocers, industrial food and beverage manufacturers, foodservice distributors and export markets. Through its packaging and private-label capabilities, Rogers Sugar provides granulated, powdered and specialty formats designed to meet the needs of both household consumers and large-scale food producers.

With roots dating back to 1890 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Rogers Sugar has grown through strategic acquisitions to become one of Canada’s leading sugar refiners.

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