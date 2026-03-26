Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 270,598 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the February 26th total of 137,813 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 229.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 161,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 112,725 shares during the period. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 745,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 96,423 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $566,000.

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Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of KBWD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. 292,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,184. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $386.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.4%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

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