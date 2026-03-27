GMO Beyond China ETF (NYSEARCA:BCHI) Short Interest Down 90.4% in March

GMO Beyond China ETF (NYSEARCA:BCHI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 604 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the February 26th total of 6,281 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,041 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GMO Beyond China ETF Trading Down 3.6%

NYSEARCA BCHI traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $31.38. 1,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.37. GMO Beyond China ETF has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GMO Beyond China ETF stock. Hara Capital LLC raised its holdings in GMO Beyond China ETF (NYSEARCA:BCHI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC owned 4.58% of GMO Beyond China ETF worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GMO Beyond China ETF

The GMO Beyond China ETF (BCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of any market capitalization from emerging markets, with the exemption of China. BCHI was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by GMO.

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