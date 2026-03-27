Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Trading Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 and last traded at GBX 13. Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 484% from the average daily volume of 17,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50.

Mind Gym Trading Up 4.0%

The stock has a market cap of £13.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Mind Gym

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Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. The company offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, digital products, and related services. It also provides various solutions for performance management; management development; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics. Mind Gym plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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