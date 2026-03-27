Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 318,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 532,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Falco Resources Trading Down 6.3%

The company has a market cap of C$118.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62.

About Falco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec. Its principal asset includes the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine. The company was formerly known as Falco Pacific Resource Group Inc and changed its name to Falco Resources Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.