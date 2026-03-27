Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Short Interest Down 96.3% in March

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 233,388 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the February 26th total of 6,349,148 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,655,696 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Stock Up 12.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA JDST traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 449,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,266. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JDST. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $193,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 93.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $618,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (JDST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JDST was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

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