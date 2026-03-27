Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.22. 255,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 717,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Harvest Health & Recreation Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

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Harvest Health & Recreation Company Profile

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Harvest Health & Recreation Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing, manufacturing and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. The company operates both medical and adult-use cannabis programs, offering consumers a range of products that include dried flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, tinctures and topical formulations. Harvest’s operations span the entire supply chain, from seed to sale, allowing for control over product quality, consistency and compliance with state regulatory standards.

Since its founding in 2011 by David Bendett, Harvest has expanded through a combination of license awards, strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

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