Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.01. 12,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01.

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