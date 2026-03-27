Short Interest in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Decreases By 76.5%

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 649,800 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the February 26th total of 2,765,226 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,428,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BWX traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $21.80. 199,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,410. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWX. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 7,984,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,774 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,099,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,763,000 after purchasing an additional 733,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,095,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,748,000 after purchasing an additional 271,894 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,672,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 45,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 997,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 190,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

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