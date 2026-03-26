Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 3,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12.

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Goodman Group Company Profile

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Goodman Group is an integrated property group specialising in the development, ownership and management of industrial real estate. The company’s core activities encompass the design and construction of modern logistics facilities, warehouses and business parks, as well as the ongoing asset management and leasing of those properties. Goodman serves both corporate occupiers and investors by delivering tailored supply-chain solutions and creating built-to-suit developments that meet evolving requirements in e-commerce, manufacturing and distribution.

Operating on a global scale, Goodman Group holds a portfolio of assets across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe and the Americas.

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