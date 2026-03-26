Short Interest in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Increases By 96.0%

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 140,503 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the February 26th total of 71,667 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,308 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TBLL stock remained flat at $105.49 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 188,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,005. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $105.39 and a twelve month high of $105.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day moving average of $105.68.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 873,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,288,000 after purchasing an additional 392,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after buying an additional 184,891 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after buying an additional 123,689 shares in the last quarter. Clear Retirement Advice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,824,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after buying an additional 108,134 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.