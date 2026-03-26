Short Interest in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Increases By 96.0%

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 140,503 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the February 26th total of 71,667 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,308 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TBLL stock remained flat at $105.49 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 188,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,005. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $105.39 and a twelve month high of $105.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day moving average of $105.68.
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.