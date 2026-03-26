One Global ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

One Global ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.90. 3,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

One Global ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Global ETF stock. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in One Global ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548,721 shares during the period. One Global ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned about 88.97% of One Global ETF worth $92,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

One Global ETF Company Profile

The Future Fund Active ETF (FFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed fund of US-listed stocks that benefit from emerging secular trends driven by technological, social and environmental changes. FFND was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by The Future Fund.

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