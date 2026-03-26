ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.75. 51,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 68,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $921.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72.

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ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.0856 dividend. This is a boost from ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Royal Palms Capital LLC acquired a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. HORAN Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 112,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter.

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The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

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