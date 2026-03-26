ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:UGE) Short Interest Down 66.3% in March

ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:UGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,145 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the February 26th total of 68,724 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,070 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of UGE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 48,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,296. ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10.
ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0581 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples
About ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples
ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.
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