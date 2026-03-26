First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Down 48.8% in March

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 146 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the February 26th total of 285 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,367 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Down 2.8%
Shares of NXTG traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.95. 2,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,212. The stock has a market cap of $416.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $120.82.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.2317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
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