First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Down 48.8% in March

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 146 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the February 26th total of 285 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,367 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NXTG traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.95. 2,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,212. The stock has a market cap of $416.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $120.82.

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First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.2317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 130,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 46,139 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,105 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,612,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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