First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCALGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.75. 17,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,715. The company has a market capitalization of $202.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.29 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $50.13.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

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Dividend History for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

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