WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 14.3% increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4%

AGZD traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,358. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 65.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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