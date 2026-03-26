First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2014 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FYT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,662. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $167.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $64.60.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2,433.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 32,296 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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