First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1444 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Down 2.0%
LEGR stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $63.02.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile
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