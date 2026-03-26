First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1444 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Down 2.0%

LEGR stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $63.02.

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The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

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