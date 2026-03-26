Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Price Down 17.8% – Here’s What Happened

Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.80 and last traded at $64.80. 1,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,709% from the average session volume of 56 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.82.

Hitachi Constr Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.37.

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Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hitachi Constr will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi Constr

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, offering a comprehensive range of hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, rigid dump trucks and specialized machinery. The company serves a broad spectrum of industries, including civil engineering, infrastructure development, quarrying and open-pit mining, and it emphasizes technological innovation in its product designs to enhance productivity and fuel efficiency.

Originally established in 1951 as part of the Hitachi Group, the company produced its first hydraulic excavator in 1963 and has since expanded its portfolio to include advanced automation and telematics solutions.

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