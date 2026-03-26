iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.87 and last traded at $96.16. 85,820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 80,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.70.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of $201.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83.

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Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 412.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 169.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap Japanese stocks. SCJ was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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