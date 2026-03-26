First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0137 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEUZ traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.58. 2,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,387. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $68.05.

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First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

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The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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