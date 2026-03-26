WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 7.4% increase from WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.32. 488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a fifty-two week low of $50.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85.

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The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

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