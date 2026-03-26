First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0087 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of IFV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,493. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $204.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4,435.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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