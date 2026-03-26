Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $166.49 and last traded at $162.35. Approximately 3,138,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,021,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.61.

Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Get Snowflake alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel reiterated a Buy rating and $205 price target after management meetings, citing confidence in Snowflake’s growth trajectory and AI positioning. Read More.

Stifel reiterated a Buy rating and $205 price target after management meetings, citing confidence in Snowflake’s growth trajectory and AI positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product/AI momentum — Snowflake’s Project SnowWork (agentic enterprise AI) and messaging around Cortex/AI capabilities are being promoted as potential catalysts for revenue/enterprise adoption, lifting investor expectations for AI-driven growth. Read More.

Product/AI momentum — Snowflake’s Project SnowWork (agentic enterprise AI) and messaging around Cortex/AI capabilities are being promoted as potential catalysts for revenue/enterprise adoption, lifting investor expectations for AI-driven growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and ecosystem moves (e.g., NINJIO, Denodo participation in interoperability efforts) reinforce product adoption and go?to?market momentum. Read More.

Partnerships and ecosystem moves (e.g., NINJIO, Denodo participation in interoperability efforts) reinforce product adoption and go?to?market momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/industry writeups cite strong revenue growth and AI tailwinds but also highlight rising cloud competition and sector volatility — useful context for medium/long?term thesis but mixed for near?term price action. Read More.

Analyst/industry writeups cite strong revenue growth and AI tailwinds but also highlight rising cloud competition and sector volatility — useful context for medium/long?term thesis but mixed for near?term price action. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Class?action/legal headline risk — multiple law firms have filed notices and investor alerts (Bernstein Liebhard, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Robbins Geller, Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen, Portnoy, etc.) related to an alleged class period, with an April 27, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline; this creates potential litigation uncertainty and recurring headlines. Read More.

Class?action/legal headline risk — multiple law firms have filed notices and investor alerts (Bernstein Liebhard, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Robbins Geller, Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen, Portnoy, etc.) related to an alleged class period, with an April 27, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline; this creates potential litigation uncertainty and recurring headlines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — recent SEC Form 4 disclosures show sales by executives (EVP Christian Kleinerman, CAO Emily Ho) and media reports tied those sales to an intraday drop; visible insider selling can amplify investor concern even if sales were pre?planned. Read More.

Insider selling — recent SEC Form 4 disclosures show sales by executives (EVP Christian Kleinerman, CAO Emily Ho) and media reports tied those sales to an intraday drop; visible insider selling can amplify investor concern even if sales were pre?planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector volatility — broader SaaS/AI market weakness (news of new AI agent capabilities from competitors like Anthropic) has pressured valuations across peers, contributing to short?term outflows and heightened sensitivity to negative headlines. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $286.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.10.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $2,199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 471,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,650,084.90. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total transaction of $2,601,412.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 218,020 shares in the company, valued at $48,060,328.80. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 612,238 shares of company stock worth $116,741,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.